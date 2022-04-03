Driver killed in collision with tractor in North Yorkshire
A woman has died after her car was involved in a crash with a tractor and trailer, police have said.
The incident happened on the A6055 in Bedale, close to the entrance of Holtby Hall at about 15:30 BST on Friday.
North Yorkshire Police said the 18-year-old, who was driving a Fiat 500, died at the scene, despite paramedics' attempts to save her.
The force is appealing for witnesses while its investigation continues.
Police said the woman's family were receiving support and that the tractor driver had been "left badly shaken by the incident".
Officers are appealing for drivers with dashcams who were in the area at the time to come forward.
