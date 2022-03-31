Yorkshire print firm closures see hundreds of jobs lost
- Published
Three Yorkshire-based printing firms have ceased trading with the loss of more than 500 jobs.
FRP Advisory has been appointed as administrators for York-based York Mailing Ltd, YM Chantry Ltd, which is based in Wakefield, and Pindar Ltd, based in Scarborough.
The three companies are all part of the YM Group.
With no prospect of selling the firms, the majority of 512 staff had been made redundant, FRP Advisory said.
In a statement, the administrators said the decision followed a "significant period of challenging trading that had been exacerbated by the impact of the pandemic" and rising costs.
YM Group had sought to sell the three firms, however FRP said without the "prospect of investment or a sale" the companies had ceased to operate.
Phil Pierce, partner at FRP Advisory, said: "This has been an incredibly challenging period for the printing sector and York Mailing, YM Chantry and Pindar are no longer able to continue trading.
"Regrettably, the insolvency has led to redundancies at what we know will be an extremely difficult time. We will work with staff to access redundancy support."
A few of the 512 staff at the firms had remained employed to assist the administrators, Mr Pierce said.
