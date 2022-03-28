Filey paraglider breaks man's nose in cliff-top crash
A walker suffered a broken nose when he was hit by a paraglider in a cliff-top crash, police have said.
The man was walking along Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire, at about 18:30 GMT on 24 March when the pilot flew into him and took off again.
North Yorkshire Police said the green and white glider was being flown by a white male, in his 40s, wearing a green helmet and dark clothing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force.
