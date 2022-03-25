The Star Inn: Fire's structural impact less than feared
- Published
Structural damage caused by an arson attack at a Michelin-starred restaurant is significantly less than first feared, documents have revealed.
The fire on 24 November ripped through the Star Inn at Harome's straw roof, damaging its supporting frame.
Listed building planning application documents show the building's restoration will save the cruck frame.
The application was a "crucial first step in bringing the Star Inn back into use", the papers said.
North Yorkshire Police previously said a number of groups of people were in the area when the fire broke out at about 22:00 GMT and they believed an arsonist was responsible.
Nine fire engines were called to tackle the blaze at the 14th Century pub, which resulted in extensive fire, water and smoke damage to much of the ground, first and second floors.
The restaurant, which recently retained its Michelin star for 2022, hopes to retain as much of the historic structure as possible, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The papers, submitted by chef Andrew Pern, state: "The thatched roof in particular will be replaced using traditional methods and meanwhile specialist joinery firms have been approached to source and provide similar elements to those which were lost in the fire."
The application adds: "The pub is a landmark building at a prominent location in the village, and in more recent history has been a destination bringing visitors to the village."
Situated on the edge of the North York Moors National Park, the restaurant has become one of the most celebrated gastropubs in the country due to its "modern Yorkshire" dishes made from "locally-sourced seasonal ingredients".
