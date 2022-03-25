Covid: Three symptom-free test centres to close in York
- Published
Three symptom-free Covid-19 testing centres are to close in York.
The sites at the University of York, Foxwood Community Centre and York St John University, will cease operation later, the city council said.
Staff who worked at the sites were praised by the authority for their "tireless" efforts in reducing the spread of coronavirus in the city.
Councillor Carol Runciman said she was "immensely grateful" for their "significant" work.
Meanwhile, assistant director of public health Fiona Phillips, said: "York can be proud of the success of its response in driving vaccination rates and providing easy access to Covid tests."
The city's current case rate stands at 857 per 100,000 - an increase of 356 on the previous week, according to official figures.
Testing sites in York for those with Covid symptoms are due to close on 30 March, the council said.
Most people in England will not be able to get free PCR or lateral flow tests (LFTs) after 1 April.
