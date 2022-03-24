Selby: Murder arrest over death of man in Millgate property
The death of a man whose body was found after reports of a disturbance at a property is being treated as murder.
Officers were called to Millgate in Selby shortly before 01:15 GMT.
They found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and arrested another man of suspicion of murder.
North Yorkshire Police said the suspect remained in custody for questioning as officers continued inquiries at the scene.
