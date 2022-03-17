Scarborough police seek arsonist over attack on flats
An arson attack at a block of flats in which people were sleeping could have proved fatal, police have said.
A pile of letters was set alight in a property on Prince of Wales Terrace, Scarborough, at 23:00 GMT on Wednesday, according to North Yorkshire Police.
A smoke alarm was activated and a resident then used a fire extinguisher to quell the blaze, the force said.
Officers said it was "very concerning" and appealed for anyone with CCTV footage from the scene to get in touch.
An unknown suspect was thought to have left down Prince of Wales Terrace towards The Esplanade following the attack, said police.
The blaze damaged the floor and wall of the communal lobby at the block.
In a statement, police said: "This is a very concerning incident as the fire was started inside the block of flats where residents were sleeping. It could have proved fatal."
Officers have asked for anyone who has CCTV footage from Prince of Wales Terrace to check it for suspicious behaviour at about the time of Wednesday night's attack.
They have also asked any witnesses to contact the force.
