Ukrainian boy, 12, on terror of life in Kyiv after escaping to UK
A 12-year-old boy who arrived in England after fleeing war-torn Ukraine has spoken of his terror at the Russian invasion.
Matvii and four family members have settled temporarily in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, after escaping from Kyiv.
Rob Harland travelled to Poland to bring his Ukrainian wife Alina's family to the UK.
Matvii said: "I don't need anything, I only think about the kids in Ukraine, what they need."
The family lived in central Kyiv, which had been hit by shelling and gunfire by Russian forces.
They managed to get visas to come to the UK and are now getting used to life in North Yorkshire.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Matvii said he believes he will go school in the UK, which he will "try to adjust to."
Mr Harland said: "For now we're really trying to just give him some happiness."
Asked about his experience in Kyiv, Matvii said: "I was terrified."
Explaining more about their flight from Ukraine as the war reached their doorstep, Ms Harland said Matvii told her his mother had come into a room at their home and said they were being bombed and there was "lots of shooting happening."
She added: "Matvii went onto the balcony and heard the gunshots, got dressed and said 'I'm ready, let's go'."
Mr Harland said: "It's horrendous what Matvii's gone through. We've got him back safely and we're trying to give him some treats now.
"We took him to his first ever football game the other night, York City - so he's now officially a York City supporter."
Ms Harland said she felt a conflict between the relief she felt over the safety of Matvii and the family with him and her father and grandmother, who are still in Ukraine.
She said: "Thinking about what people are going through gives me shivers."
Reflecting on the welcome the family has received from the people of Thirsk, Mr Harland said he has been amazed.
"We've had offers of accommodation, people offering employment to the family, really welcoming, we're overwhelmed with gratitude," he said.
