Ampleforth College: Ofsted 'inadequate' rating due to safeguarding
- Published
A North Yorkshire boarding school has been rated "inadequate" after an Ofsted inspection found 81 pupils were able to hold an unauthorised end-of-year party.
Following a visit to Ampleforth College in late 2021, the watchdog found the secret celebration ended with one student hospitalised and another "unconscious and alone in an orchard".
A report said arrangements to safeguard pupils "remain ineffective".
The college said it included "incorrect assumptions and inaccuracies".
The inspection followed whistleblowers approaching the watchdog who were "worried that pupils are not safe" following the party incident, which involved Year 13 graduating students and took place at 02:30 GMT.
Ofsted's report said two younger pupils with identified special educational needs and disabilities also took part in "sexual activity during the school day" and were witnessed by one of their peers.
Inspectors were also concerned about the potential for "monks of concern", including those accused or convicted of child sexual abuse in the past, to reside in the adjoining abbey.
The Roman Catholic school near Helmsley, which has 456 pupils and charges boarders £38,000 a year, was rated "good" for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and its sixth-form facilities.
It said pupils achieved well, with teachers having high expectations of all pupils academically, adding: "During the school day, there is a calm and purposeful atmosphere in classrooms, corridors and outdoors."
Ampleforth College response to Ofsted
- The college said a logged phone call with the student said to be "unconscious in an orchard" demonstrated they were absent for a total of 15 minutes "and were not unconscious"
- The Year 13 students involved "damaged or disabled" security systems to avoid detection, a "matter of great regret" which was punished in a manner reflecting the seriousness of the incident
- Ofsted's description of pupils engaged in sexual activity is "contrary to the statements of those involved and a witness", with a police report also differing to its account
- The college said it was incorrect to say monks found guilty of child sexual abuse could live in the abbey, with the school and the abbey now "separate institutions with delineated sites and marked boundaries" controlled by multiple security measures
- "All resident monks have enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service clearance", it added
The watchdog said the party involved frustrated students unable to hold a celebration due to Covid-19 restrictions, with those taking part managing to disable locks and alarms and avoid CCTV cameras.
"These unsupervised students consumed alcohol that had been brought onto site in secret," it said.
"One student was found unconscious and alone in an orchard, another student was hospitalised because of excess alcohol consumption."
'Deeply disappointed'
Class A drugs were also found on the school site, the report said, with leaders alerting police to the find.
Robin Dyer, head of Ampleforth College, said: "We are deeply disappointed that Ofsted should have produced a report based on a number of incorrect assumptions and factual inaccuracies regarding our safeguarding.
"We have made repeated attempts to correct the facts before the report was published, we do not lightly stand up to our regulator but in this instance the injustice cannot be allowed to stand."
He added: "Ampleforth is a safe school. Our students know it and our parents and staff know it too."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.