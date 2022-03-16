A64 crash: Serious two-vehicle collision near York
- Published
A road has been closed after a serious crash involving two vehicles near York.
The A64 has been shut westbound between the A19 at Fulford and the A1079 at Grimston Bar with diversions in place.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 08:00 GMT after the crash, which happened near the off-slip to the A19 at Fulford Interchange.
A spokesperson for Highways England said the road was expected to be closed for several hours and urged drivers to avoid the area.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.