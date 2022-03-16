Covid-19: York health bosses predict long waiting list recovery
Health bosses in York predict it could take five years before hospital waiting lists recover from the impact of Covid.
In late 2021 there were 1,586 patients waiting more than a year for a first York and Scarborough NHS Foundation Trust treatment, a new report shows.
The trust recently postponed some elective surgery due to another Covid rise.
To cut waits, York's Covid support hub will ring those on the list to ensure they are fit for surgery when offered.
The hub was set up in the first wave of the pandemic to offer welfare calls to those that were moderately unwell with Covid and at risk of rapid decline, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Staff will assess who to ring based on social and health factors to make sure the most vulnerable patients are contacted first, the report to City of York Council's health and wellbeing board says.
It reads: "Long waiting lists are creating an unmet health need in York and it could be up to five years before the lists recover from the impact of Covid.
"Those receiving the calls will all be on P4 waiting lists [longer than three months] and therefore, likely to face the longest waits."
