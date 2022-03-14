York crash: Man, 24, killed as car overturns on A59
- Published
A man has died after the car he was travelling in flipped onto its roof and crashed near York.
The 24-year-old man was in a grey Peugeot 208 which left the A59 near Upper Poppleton shortly after 07:00 GMT on Sunday.
North Yorkshire Police said the crash happened between the junctions of Newlands Lane and Hodgson Lane.
The force, which is appealing for witnesses, said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
