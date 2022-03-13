Replacing Scarborough beach chalets to cost nearly £400k
Beach chalets demolished after a wall collapsed are to be replaced at a cost of £383,000.
The huts in Scarborough's South Bay were left leaning at a 45-degree angle after the retaining wall collapsed in March 2018.
A further landslip in November 2018 saw the retaining wall flatten some of them and the remaining huts were demolished the following year.
Councillors will be asked to approve construction of 10 new huts on Tuesday.
A report to Scarborough Borough Council said work to stabilise the retaining wall at the site, near the Clock Cafe, had been completed in 2021.
Marc Cole, council director, said: "We've always had an ambition to reinstate the chalets lost when the wall collapsed.
"Work to fix that is now finished, so we have the opportunity to begin the reinstatement."
The original chalets were Grade II listed and it is proposed the new huts would be similar in design, though installing electricity, water and drainage will offer improved facilities.
"The new chalets will be a considerable upgrade to the originals but will be carefully designed to meet conservation requirements and complement the area around the Clock Café," Mr Cole added.
Councillors will also be asked to decide if the new chalets should be sold, retained by the council and rented out, or a combination of both.
In his report Mr Cole states a "prudent valuation" could be in the region of £45,000 for each chalet.
Huts in the town's North Bay rent for £140 per week in low season and £260 during high season and school holidays.
