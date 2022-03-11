Covid surge delays elective surgery in York and Scarborough
A hospital trust has confirmed a two-week postponement of some routine elective surgery due to a growing number of patients with coronavirus.
The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said it was facing an increased demand for beds.
A spokesperson confirmed it would continue to prioritise emergency and cancer patients.
They added there were 189 Covid-positive patients across its sites.
The trust, which runs hospitals in York and Scarborough, said the decision was in response to "increased demand for beds, due to high emergency admissions and growing numbers of patients with Covid-19".
Despite the demand it said it would continue to manage those patients with the greatest clinical need, such as emergency admissions and those people needing cancer treatment.
"We don't take these decisions lightly and we are sorry for the inconvenience and distress that this causes for patients," a spokesperson added.
The trust added it would reschedule affected patients as soon as possible.
