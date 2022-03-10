North Yorkshire deer fatalities spark police warning over collisions
- Published
Drivers have been warned by North Yorkshire Police to take care on roads after four deer were killed in a number of collisions.
The force said it had attended accidents in Catterick, Whitby and Malton in the past two days.
A police spokesperson said that as well as endangering animals, such incidents put the lives of people at risk.
Police said: "Collisions typically increase in spring when young buck roe deer move to new territories."
Mark Dawell, who oversees red deer at Lotherton Hall in North Yorkshire, said roe deer populations had grown consistently since the 1970s.
He said: "This, added to the volume of traffic on our roads, will definitely be a leading factor."
