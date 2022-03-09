Scarborough drivers urged to be wary of 'brazen' car park swans
The RSPCA is asking motorists to be wary of "brazen" swans at a beauty spot car park after one was run down and injured.
Inspectors said the bird was struck "unintentionally" by a reversing car and dragged 90ft (27m) along a road.
The swan suffered a broken wing during the incident at the Mere in Scarborough on 3 March and was later put down.
Laura Barber, from the RSPCA, said the birds had "no fear" of vehicles and asked drivers to take care.
She said the owner of the nearby Mere Cafe had told her it was the second time it had happened this year.
"There's lots of swans at the Mere that are so brazen, they seem to have no fear and hang around the cars," she said.
"I really think this incident was unintentional. The swan didn't move.
"But people who come to the Mere are there to enjoy the birds, so they would be devastated to learn of this.
"It is just a case of being careful about how you park and how you drive back out, particularly with regard to reversing."
She said she had approached Scarborough Borough Council about the possibility of putting up signs to alert motorists to the danger.
