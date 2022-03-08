Women in Transport: York chosen as new regional base
York has been chosen as the northern base for a national body which supports women in the transport industry.
The council announced on International Women's Day that the city is to become a new hub for Women in Transport.
Women in Transport said it had been impressed by the city's "commitment to challenging the lack of representation within the... transport industry".
The organisation said only 20% of workers in the transport sector were currently female.
The new Yorkshire branch will allow face-to-face meetings, training and networking for women across the region working in the transport industry.
Councillor Andy D'Agorne said: "This is fantastic news for York and is testament to leading work we've been doing in areas of transport from zero emission bus fleet to active travel.
"I would encourage anyone keen to promote better representation of women in the transport industry to get involved in this organisation."
Carrie Brook, the city council's lead for Women in Transport York, said: "Having worked in the transport sector for five years, I'm delighted that Women in Transport have chosen York as their northern base.
"It will give women across the region the opportunity to get involved in and benefit from a wide range of opportunities including mentoring and development support."
Sonya Byers, chief executive of Women in Transport, said she looked forward to "seeing how the hub evolves and progresses to support greater gender balance in the region and advance more women in transport".
