Harrogate: Plans approved for new junction 47 business park
- Published
Plans for a business park near Harrogate which developers say could support up to 2,000 jobs have been approved
The Harrogate47 park is to be built near junction 47 of the A1(M).
Construction is due to start in summer and, once completed, it will have 600,000 sq ft (56,000 sq m) of space.
The development is planned to create space for office, hi-tech and logistics businesses.
Opus North and Bridges Fund Management have secured planning permission for the site east of the town from Harrogate Borough Council, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Ryan Unsworth, of Opus North, said the move was "key for the Harrogate and wider North Yorkshire economy" and highlighted the potential for job creation.
The site was acquired in 2020 and was designed to combat regional shortages of prime accommodation for logistics, creative and digital businesses, he added.
