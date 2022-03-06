Ukraine war: Daughter's anguish as York father tries to flee
- Published
A woman whose father is trapped in Ukraine has spoken of her anguish as he tries to flee the war-torn country.
Ruby Darvill's father John, from York, has encountered gunfire and fighting as he and his Ukranian wife, Yuliia, try to get to the Polish border.
They've been forced to flee their home near the besieged city of Kharkiv after explosions and running out of food.
Ms Darvill said it was "traumatising" watching events unfold as she waited to hear whether her father had escaped.
Her father, a former postman and chef, moved to Ukraine several years ago after meeting his wife online.
Ms Darvill said before the pair fled their home, he video called her and all she could hear was "shooting in the background".
"All the curtains were closed and my dad had the worst look on his face," she said.
"My sister had headphones on and I could still hear all the shooting going off."
She said she did not currently know where her father and his wife were in Ukraine, as they tried to make their way to safety.
She added it she "can't put into words" how worried she was about them.
Meanwhile, more than 1,000 people joined a rally in York on Saturday where the city's Archbishop called on leaders to work harder to secure peace.
The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell said: "It's a wake up call for the whole of the West that maybe we've taken peace for granted a bit in recent years and peace is something that you need to work at."
In solidarity of the rally, organisers of the York Ice Trail, which has returned to the city for the weekend, have commissioned a heart-shaped sculpture of the Ukrainian flag.
Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said York had a "proud history of a city of sanctuary" and it was "ready and willing to support" refugees.
He added: "The council has already been receiving many heart-warming offers of support - these are greatly appreciated.
"We will be communicating with residents and businesses in coming days to provide information on how best they can help our effort locally."
