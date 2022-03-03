Thirsk lorry driver jailed for raping girl 20 years ago
A lorry driver who raped and abused a girl 20 years ago has been jailed.
Nicholas Dalby, 50, attacked his victim at his home, in his wagon and in a static caravan on multiple occasions between 2002 and 2005.
In a statement read out at York Crown Court the woman, now in her 30s, said: "I will not allow you to harm another child."
Dalby, who is currently in prison for similar offences against another child, was jailed for eight years.
Addressing her attacker the woman said: "You shaped me as a child and teenager, but you will not shape me as an adult.
"This is where my strength has come from; I will not allow you to harm another child and by me speaking up and telling the truth, this is the only way to protect other girls from harm."
Dalby, formerly of Thirsk, was sentenced after he admitted three charges of rape, four of indecent assault and one of indecency with a child.
He was given a one-year extended licence and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
