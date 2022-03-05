Neighbours: Ramsay Street homeowner hopes for heritage status
A Neighbours superfan from Yorkshire who owns two Ramsay Street properties is backing a move to give the famous Australian street heritage status.
Andrew Whitney was left "devastated" by Thursday's news that the long-running TV soap will end after 37 years.
Mr Whitney, originally from Melbourne but now living in York, is supporting a council motion to make "Hollywood Down Under" a heritage asset site.
"It's a 37-year-old film set, of course it should be protected," he said.
The 46-year-old entrepreneur's properties have been home to Neighbours stalwarts, including Toadie 'Toadfish' Rebecchi and Paul Robinson and formed the backdrop for the blossoming love of Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell.
Mr Whitney, a self-confessed "massive fan" of the programme, said he invested "a good million dollars" (about £550,000) in number 3 and number 6 Pin Oak Court, Vermont South, where the series has been filmed since 1985.
"When Neighbours ends I will still own two beautiful houses on an amazing street, but a couple of hundred cast and crew members are going to be out of jobs," he said.
"I wish we could lobby [Neighbours production company] Fremantle to sell Neighbours to a TV subscription service."
The soap, which has provided a launchpad for several Hollywood and music success stories including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Guy Pierce, and Margot Robbie, will come to an end this summer.
The announcement by the soap's producers follows the news that UK broadcaster Channel 5 was dropping the show, leaving a funding gap after almost 9,000 broadcast episodes.
The set is located in an area of Melbourne covered by Whitehorse City Council, which is in the process of preparing a report to consider heritage protection due to its international cultural significance.
Mr Whitney, who purchased 6 Pin Oak Court in 1998 and 3 Pin Oak Court in 2013, added: "Of course it needs to be heritage listed, it's a living film set and it's Hollywood Down Under."
Set and filmed in Melbourne, Neighbours was first broadcast in Australia and launched on BBC One in 1986.
Mr Whitney concluded: "It shouldn't really be about what happens to the houses of Ramsay Street, we should be asking how do we keep these guys employed?"
