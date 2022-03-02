Richmond sheepdog mural: Shop artwork wins reprieve from planners
A mural created without planning permission on a listed 18th Century building has been granted a reprieve.
Council officers had claimed the sheepdog mural in Richmond, North Yorkshire, damaged the appearance of the historic building.
However, shop owner Christine Swift said it made the town centre more welcoming and more than 3,000 people signed a petition to save it.
Richmondshire council planners have now agreed to grant retrospective consent.
The 16ft (5m) by 5ft (1.5m) mural was painted by artist Jackie Stubbs on the Grade II-listed York House Antiques, at the Frenchgate corner of Richmond Market Place, in 2019.
It features a sheepdog looking over a dry stone wall alongside six sheep in a meadow and a signpost to several local landmarks.
Ms Swift told councillors her business was a "true destination shop, one that Richmondshire should be proud of".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, she said the mural had made a "very dull entrance" into the town centre more welcoming and a magnet for tourists.
"With a massive retail park and the country's largest garden centre planned for Scotch Corner, Richmond needs all it can muster to bring tourists to our town," she added.
Officers had told the meeting it was the authority's responsibility to protect the town's heritage and preserve listed buildings and their setting.
They said the mural could not "possibly enhance the historic significance of the building".
However, the committee said the mural was clearly in the public interest, given how much joy it had brought since it was painted.
Councillors also questioned why the mural had been targeted given signs for multinational companies had been allowed to go unchallenged in the Market Place.
