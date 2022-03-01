Two boys arrested over Scarborough derelict school fire
- Published
Two boys aged 11 and 16 have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a blaze at a derelict school in Scarborough.
The fire at the former Overdale School buildings in Eastfield started at about 20:30 GMT on Friday.
The two boys were questioned on Monday evening and have since been bailed.
North Yorkshire Police has appealed for any videos or photos taken at the scene, with officers believing other suspects may have been involved.
A 14-year-old boy arrested on Saturday afternoon has been released under investigation.
Det Con Amy McDougall said: "Thanks to the excellent public response to our appeal, we've been able to obtain and review hours of footage and images which led to the two arrests.
"All I can ask is that those who have yet to contact us with any images, videos or information, to please do so without delay."
