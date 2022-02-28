Scarborough school fire: Boy, 14, released under investigation
- Published
A 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of arson after a blaze at a derelict school has been released under investigation, police say.
The fire at the former Overdale School buildings in Eastfield, Scarborough, started at about 20:30 GMT on Friday.
North Yorkshire Police have appealed for anyone with videos or photos taken at the scene to hand them in.
Det Con Amy McDougall said: "Even the smallest video clip or photo could prove to be very useful."
The force has previously said it is searching for three teenage suspects in connection with the blaze.
The first is described as thin, white, about 15 years old, with a bowl haircut.
He was wearing a black jacket with white panels across it and black tracksuit trousers.
Police said the second looks about 13, is white, chubby and was wearing a black jacket, blue hoodie and grey jogging trousers.
There is not yet a description of the third teenager.
Det Con McDougall added: "This incident has caused a great deal of upset, anger and disruption in the community and we're doing everything we can to bring those involved to justice."
She also asked people living nearby to check if they have video doorbell footage between 17:30 GMT and 22:30 GMT on Friday, which might show any teenagers matching the descriptions given.
