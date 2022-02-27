Boy, 14, arrested over Scarborough derelict school blaze
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a blaze at a derelict school.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at the former Overdale School buildings in Eastfield, Scarborough, at 20:30 GMT on Friday.
No-one was injured in the fire, which is being treated as a case of suspected arson.
North Yorkshire Police said the teenager was arrested on Saturday afternoon and was being questioned.
The force had said on Saturday it was trying to identify three youths seen at the site prior to fire.
A police guard is expected to remain at the former school until Monday as the investigation continues.
The area around the disused school remains closed off.
