York dentists: Thousands denied access to NHS treatment
- Published
Thousands of people in York are unable to see an NHS dentist due to staff shortages, it has been revealed.
One practice in the city, Perfect Smile Clinic, said it was "concerned" it could not look after all NHS patients safely due to a lack of staff.
None of the 39 practices contacted in the city was taking new adult NHS patients.
York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell called on the government to help and suggested a new dental school for York.
Ms Maskell said she was "really worried", citing cases where some patients were having to travel 40 miles to see an NHS dentist and others even considering going overseas for treatment.
She has started a petition asking the government to step in and cancel the current "unworkable" NHS dental contract.
She also called for the creation of a new National Dental Service to bring dental care fully back under the NHS.
Perfect Smile Clinic said it was struggling to attract new staff.
In an email to patients, it said it currently had two dentists and two dental therapists, down from six dentists before the pandemic, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It added: "Our staff are working non-stop and we are exhausted trying to fit in so many patients when we have limited NHS appointments.
"Currently, over 6,000 patients do not have an allocated NHS dentist at the practice.
"Then there are another 2,000 patients on our waiting list, who have never seen us but need an NHS dentist."
Practices closed
A report by patients' pressure group Healthwatch York published in January showed only 59% of York residents had an NHS dentist, down from 84% in 2018.
Healthwatch York manager Sian Balsom said she had also been contacted by several patients from York Dental Practice in Clifton Moor, who said they had been told they would no longer be offered NHS treatment.
Some dental practices in the city have either shut down or have gone fully private, Healthwatch York said.
It also said some dentists had used up their NHS capacity and were asking people for private fees instead.
The Department of Health and Social Care said the NHS was providing £50m to create up to 350,000 extra appointments.
A spokesperson said: "We have taken unprecedented action to support the dental sector throughout the pandemic - levels of dental treatment are increasing and urgent care is back to pre-pandemic levels thanks to the hard work of staff."
The department was working with NHS England and the British Dental Association "to explore alternative ways of commissioning services and reforming dental contracts," it added.
