Thousands back unauthorised Richmond mural
Thousands of people have signed an online petition to save a mural painted on an 18th Century building.
The mural was commissioned in 2019 by a shop owner in Richmond, North Yorkshire, but council officers claim it damages the appearance of the historic building.
They have recommended the council refuse retrospective planning permission.
However, 3,100 people have signed a petition supporting keeping the mural.
The Original Richmond Business and Tourism Association said 58 of 63 responses from its members also favoured retaining the artwork.
The mural features a sheepdog looking over a dry stone wall alongside six sheep in a meadow and a signpost to several local landmarks.
It was created for Christine Swift who owns the Georgian York House Antiques shop.
Her agents said the impact of the 16ft (5m) by 5ft (1.5m) mural on the Grade II-listed building was "minimal".
They added the retail environment was highly competitive.
"We therefore believe it is important that retailers can advertise their space effectively to encourage shoppers whilst still being respectful of the heritage and importance of the property."
'Deface the town'
According the Local Democracy Reporting Service, residents have described it as a "fantastic bit of fun countryside art" and was completely in keeping with the area.
However, Richmond Civic Society has objected stating granting permission would create an "alarming precedent for other property owners to produce quasi-public art that could deface the town".
The society added the mural had "virtually no relevance to the town of Richmond, its history or its architecture".
Richmondshire District Council will consider the application on 1 March, with officers recommending refusal as the mural was harmful to the listed building and the historic character of Richmond.
