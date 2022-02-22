Storm Franklin: Flood-hit Tadcaster businesses begin clean-up
- Published
Damage left behind in a North Yorkshire town in the aftermath of Storm Franklin has been described by one business owner as "utter devastation".
The River Wharfe broke its banks at Tadcaster on Monday, leading to about 70 properties being flooded.
The water has since retreated, leaving residents and business owners to count the cost.
Mike Appleyard, of Calcaria Stoves, said he expected to write off some items worth thousands of pounds.
He said: "It's just utter devastation. Obviously, the water brings with it a lot of mud, sewage and everything else - and everything it touches it just contaminates."
"The smell along with it is just horrific."
Among those taking part in the clean-up was Maureen Wray, who had volunteered to help shop owners.
"We thought we'd get down here and see who needed a hand," she said.
She was involved in helping clear out the town's ironmongers.
"It is dirty. It's very hot in here because it's quite heavy work. There's a lot to do as it's a large shop," she said.
Meanwhile, Beverley Knowles, from Bartle Residential, said the office was open despite the flood damage.
"We're back up and running. We are still working," she said.
"Apart from sitting in wellingtons on hard concrete floors, the job goes on. We're made of tough stuff in Tadcaster."
Tadcaster was last hit by major flooding in 2015 when the town's bridge collapsed into the Wharfe, splitting the town in two.
However, since then many businesses have installed measures designed to minimise the impact of any future event.
Nicola Eades, practice manager at Bridge Street Dental Clinic and a member of the town's flood action group, said: "All our walls are PVC-clad. We also have plaster that's been brought up to the levels of flood resilience."
With industrial dehumidifiers now in operation, Ms Eades said she believed the basic clean-up had been much easier than in the aftermath of previous floods.
"The cleaning, as such, is now done," she said.
