Sunday League player fractures skull in header attempt
A Sunday league player fractured his skull when he clashed heads with an opposing team member.
Huntington Rovers Veterans player Jon James was knocked into a defender from Wiggington Grasshoppers Veterans during a game in York.
Wiggington's Russ Howarth - a former paramedic - rushed to his aid until two air ambulances arrived.
Mr James, 36, said he felt "very lucky" that his opponent had been there to help.
Ex professional footballer Mr Howarth, 39, who now works as an advanced care practitioner, said he heard "a loud noise, a clash of heads" about 10 minutes into the game.
"I shouted to the ref to stop the game and see what was going on," he said.
" I thought it would be something minor, but I wandered over after Jon hadn't moved off his back for a minute and a half.
"With my experience I could see that he had a skull fracture, a bit of a depression above his eye."
Realising Mr James was unconscious, he supported his head and neck and checked his airway was clear.
He stayed with his opponent until the ambulances arrived and he was airlifted off the pitch to hospital where he underwent surgery on a fractured skull.
"I don't remember much of the incident apart from I went in for a header, and then I woke up in Leeds General Infirmary surrounded by doctors and nurses", said Mr James.
"They put a metal plate over the bones that had fractured, but I had shattered the edge of my eye socket as well, and part of the bone had gone into my eye muscles.
"The doctor was worried about me losing my sight ,but fortunately now he says he is extremely confident that it should come back over the next 12 months".
Mr James, who works in sales for an electronic parts supplier named Cyclops Electronics, has been unable to work and is suffering from blurred vision caaused by bone fragments going into his eye muscles.
He has been told to rest and recuperate, and is hoping to be fully recovered soon.
Players from Huntington and Wiggington teams have arranged a charity run to raise money for Mr James, to take place on 6 March from York Minster to Wiggington Squash Club.
Mr James said the footballing community in York had been "unbelievable", and thanked everyone for their support.
