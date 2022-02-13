BBC News

Orphaned otters find love for Valentine's Day

The RSPCA said the pups were having lots of fun together

Two orphaned baby otters have been paired up for Valentine's Day after the RSPCA played cupid to help their rehabilitation.

Eve was found in a bin in Durham while Juniper was discovered abandoned near Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire.

To help prepare their return to the wild, they have been housed together at a wildlife centre in Cheshire.

The RSPCA said Valentine's Day would involve a tasty fish meal followed by "cuddling up on their blanket".

Lee Stewart, manager at Stapeley Grange wildlife centre, said the pups were "loving spending time together".

Juniper was found alone in the new year by a member of the public in North Yorkshire

He added: "Enrichment is important for the mental wellbeing of our patients and the otters enjoy playing in a paddock with straw and chasing each other around.

"They are also very fond of the fish dishes we provide and like snuggling up after a long day of scampering around."

He said Eve, who was found abandoned on Christmas Eve, and Juniper would be released together at a suitable location later in the year.

