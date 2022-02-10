Pig farmer demonstration urges Defra to help industry
Pig farmers have gathered outside a meeting with government officials to highlight a crisis in their industry.
Farmers from the across UK staged a demonstration outside York's Department for Environment, Food Rural Affairs (Defra) building.
Up to 30 farmers, some wearing "Save Our Bacon" t-shirts and one dressed in a pig costume, unfurled banners.
Last year a shortage of butchers left farms overflowing with piglets and led to widespread culling.
Kate Morgan, from East Yorkshire, said: "We need to let them know how important this meeting is to our industry."
Ms Morgan, who farms near Driffield appealed for help and said pig farming would be "devastated" if the government did not take action to help.
Almost 10,000 pigs in East Yorkshire were culled and burnt due to a lack of workers to process the animals, a vet said in January.
Abattoir labour shortages are being blamed on factors including Brexit and the Covid pandemic.
The government announced measures last October that included allowing 800 foreign abattoir workers into the UK on temporary visas.
Ms Morgan said: "We're in a really desperate position.
"There's been about 35-40,000 pigs that we know that have been culled on farms and wasted.
"Forty independent farmers have decided to pack in and get out of pigs, which is devastating for the industry."
She called for continued government help and for the processors and the retailers to work together to clear the backlog.
Ms Morgan added: "It just so wrong because it is not the farmers' fault".
