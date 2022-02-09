Scarborough 'sinkhole' blamed on sewer collapse
A "sinkhole" which appeared in a road in a North Yorkshire seaside town is believed to have been caused by a sewer collapse, according to police.
Nobody was injured when the hole opened in Stepney Road, Scarborough, on Monday evening, North Yorkshire Police said.
The fire service, which also attended the incident, said a number of nearby vehicles had been damaged.
The hole, which is 15-20ft (4.5-6m) wide, did not pose a threat to nearby properties, police said.
It's thought that a sewer has collapsed exposing a 15-20ft hole in the road surface. At the moment it is believed that no properties are at risk.— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) February 8, 2022
At this stage it's not known how long the road will be closed for but road users are advised to avoid the area while it's assessed.
The road was closed overnight, but has since been reopened with temporary traffic lights in place.
North Yorkshire County Council said its engineers were at the scene and Yorkshire Water had also been notified.
