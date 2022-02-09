BBC News

Scarborough 'sinkhole' blamed on sewer collapse

The hole appeared in Stepney Road, Scarborough, on Monday evening

A "sinkhole" which appeared in a road in a North Yorkshire seaside town is believed to have been caused by a sewer collapse, according to police.

Nobody was injured when the hole opened in Stepney Road, Scarborough, on Monday evening, North Yorkshire Police said.

The fire service, which also attended the incident, said a number of nearby vehicles had been damaged.

The hole, which is 15-20ft (4.5-6m) wide, did not pose a threat to nearby properties, police said.

The road was closed overnight, but has since been reopened with temporary traffic lights in place.

North Yorkshire County Council said its engineers were at the scene and Yorkshire Water had also been notified.

