Catterick Garrison: Two soldiers' deaths spark investigation
- Published
Two soldiers based at an Army garrison in North Yorkshire died within 48 hours of each other, it has been confirmed.
One of the soldiers from Catterick Garrison died on Saturday, while another died the following day, an Army spokesperson said in a statement.
The circumstances surrounding both soldiers' deaths were being investigated, the spokesperson said.
"Our thoughts are with the soldiers' family and friends at this difficult time," the statement added.
The two soldiers were serving with different units, the Army confirmed.
On Sunday, the Army had said that one soldier from Catterick Garrison had died the previous day.
North Yorkshire Police was investigating Saturday's fatality, while British Transport Police was looking into the death on Sunday, the Army said.
It would be "inappropriate" to comment further at the present time, the Army spokesperson added.
Catterick Garrison is the Army's largest training establishment and it is also the largest garrison in Europe.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.