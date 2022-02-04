York e-bike crash: Rider dies after crashing with pedestrian
- Published
An e-bike rider has died in a crash with a female pedestrian on a cycle path.
The cycle hit the pedestrian, who was walking in the opposite direction, near Ebor Industrial Estate, York, at about 15:00 GMT on Thursday.
Paramedics gave emergency medical treatment to the 30-year-old rider but he was pronounced dead at the scene, said North Yorkshire Police.
The 24 year-old-woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police are asking for anyone who saw the crash on cycle path 268, at the back of Fifth Avenue and the industrial estate, to contact them.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.