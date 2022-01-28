Aireville Park stabbing: Drug dealer stabbed man to death while on bail
- Published
A teenage drug dealer who stabbed a man to death while on bail for a previous knife attack has been found guilty of manslaughter.
Brooklyn Bell, 19, stabbed Simon McMinn, 44, during an incident in Aireville Park, Skipton, in July 2021.
Bradford Crown Court heard he was on bail at the time after attacking a man in Bournemouth two years earlier.
Bell, of Parkwood Rise, Keighley, was found not guilty by a jury of murdering Mr McMinn but guilty of manslaughter.
During his trial the court heard Mr McMinn had been stabbed three times, once in the shoulder and twice in the back.
Prosecutor John Elvidge QC said he had suffered "catastrophic injuries" to his liver and right lung.
The court heard Bell had travelled to Skipton to sell drugs on the night of the attack.
After the stabbing he returned by taxi to his home in Keighley and, a few days afterwards, handed himself in at Huddersfield police station.
Mr Elvidge said Bell had been "lying low" and had disposed of the weapon, his phone and had changed his hairstyle.
Bell told the court he had felt threatened and intimidated by Mr McMinn and had stabbed him in self-defence.
After the jury cleared Bell of murder, it took four hours to convict him of manslaughter.
Judge Jonathan Rose adjourned sentencing but warned the defendant he faced a substantial custodial sentence.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.