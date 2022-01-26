Holocaust Memorial Day: York Minster lights up for annual remembrance event
- Published
Hundreds of candles have been lit at York Minster as part of an event ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day.
The 600 candles formed the Star of David to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust and victims of other genocides.
The event, which included a choral evening service, was attended by people from all faiths.
Holocaust Memorial Day, held on 27 January, marks the day Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated.
The Reverend Canon Maggie McLean said the theme of the 2022 commemoration was "One Day".
She said it was to "encourage people to come together to remember and learn about the Holocaust, Nazi persecution and the genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur."
She added: "This is in the hope that in the future, there may be 'One Day' with no genocide."
Rev Canon McLean added: "We learn more about the past, we empathise with others today, and we take action for a better future."
In addition to the candles being lit in the Chapter House, the event included a procession with readings, music, poetry, prayers and periods of silence for quiet reflection.
The service was part of a week-long series of events in the city to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.
