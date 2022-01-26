York Minster defers flats plan as Rachael Maskell MP intervenes
- Published
Plans by York Minster to convert a building it owns into flats have been delayed after the local MP intervened.
The Dean and Chapter of York, which runs the minster, wants to turn its Church House office block, on Ogleforth, into 11 flats.
York Central MP Rachael Maskell took issue as the scheme was not going to contribute towards affordable housing in the city.
The application was deferred at a recent planning committee meeting.
Under the plans, the building would bring in £150,000 per year in rental income to help towards the £22,000-a-day running costs of the minster.
Ms Maskell said: "The biggest challenge facing York is its housing crisis."
The MP added she heard every day from constituents living in damp, overcrowded or poorly-maintained accommodation.
"Therefore, if any developer is seeking to divert funding away from the provision of additional housing... then I am ready to highlight their responsibilities."
Planning rules state developers either have to have a percentage of affordable properties or contribute financially towards such housing elsewhere in the city.
This could usually only be avoided if a developer could prove it would make their development unviable, which had not been done, according to planning documents, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The minster instead planned to put its contribution of about £365,000 towards the restoration of the Mauley Window, a medieval window in the church.
According to the planning application: "The Minster report they receive no ongoing government funding or central Church of England financial support towards the care of its fabric and relies on donations, paying visitors and funding bodies.
"The cost of conservation works is hugely costly and ongoing. For example, the South Quire Aisle restoration alone is scheduled to take 14 years at a cost of £16m."
A Minster spokesperson said: "The Chapter of York requested that the planning application be deferred to allow the opportunity to discuss recent concerns about the affordable housing contribution.
"The issue will be discussed by Chapter at its next meeting in February."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.