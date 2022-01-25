Church Fenton BMX track plan for late councillor's land refused
A man's plan to build a BMX track on land his late grandfather wanted to save from development has been refused.
John Harrison said he had spent £12,500 attempting to gain approval for the free-to-use facility in Church Fenton since first applying in February 2020.
He said his grandfather had asked for the land to be put to use to prevent it from being converted into housing.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service the application was rejected due to flooding concerns.
Mr Harrison said his grandfather, William Harrison, who was a former Selby councillor, would have been "fuming".
"He was at death's door and just wanted to leave something behind," he said.
He said his grandfather had asked that the family's agricultural land in Busk Lane be used for the community rather than have houses built on it.
However, since applying to build the track nearly two years ago a decision on whether to approve it or not had been deferred twice before being rejected earlier this month.
Speaking after the refusal, Mr Harrison said: "I'm not putting another penny into it. I'm £12,500 in of my own money, for something I thought would go straight through.
"I grew up in Church Fenton and there's nothing there.
"We though everyone was going to love it.
"It's going to cost nothing to the community - I was going to fund everything.
"To be honest, it's just been unbelievable."
During a council meeting, Church Fenton ward councillor Keith Ellis said the area was "very prone to flooding".
Sam Dewer, Mr Harrison's planning agent, said Mr Harrison had spent thousands on drainage strategies and that the planning committee could have approved the plans with the condition that further tests were conducted.
Mr Dewer added that he will appeal the decision on his client's behalf.
