Northallerton: Cyclist dies in roundabout collision
A cyclist has died in a collision with a lorry in North Yorkshire, police have said.
The rider and the Scania HGV crashed on the roundabout at the junction of Brompton Road and Quaker Lane in Northallerton at 14:50 GMT on Saturday.
North Yorkshire Police said the cyclist, who was in his 40s and from the local area, died at the scene.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
