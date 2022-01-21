Selby: Conservatives gain Byram and Brotherton seat
The Conservatives won a council seat in a North Yorkshire by-election by recording just eight votes more than the party in second.
Selby District Council's Byram and Brotherton ward was gained by Georgina Ashton, with Labour's Matthew Burton narrowly behind.
The seat, previously held by the Yorkshire Party, was also contested by the Green Party, who polled 25 votes.
The by-election saw 447 votes counted, with turnout at 19.42%.
Full result - Byram and Brotherton ward
- Georgina Ashton, Conservatives - 215
- Matthew Burton, Labour - 207
- Cherry Waters, Green Party - 25
