Scarborough sea wall heritage trail awarded lottery cash
A history project charting the changing faces of Scarborough through the ages has been awarded almost £40,000 in lottery funding.
The Scarborough Sea Wall Heritage Trail will be made up of 30 granite storyboards dotted along a one mile (1.6km) stretch of Marine Drive.
Visitors will also be able to access videos and photos via a phone app.
Project manager Huw Roberts said the trail will capture the town's "fascinating and unique heritage".
The project is being led by the Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre and is due to be completed by the end of 2022.
Mr Roberts said the £39,968 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund was "great news".
"Whatever was happening in history, ancient or modern, Scarborough has been up there making the news and contributing to one of the most fascinating and unique heritages of any town in Britain," he said.
