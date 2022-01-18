York stabbing: Child, 12, among five arrested over attack
A 12-year-old child and a teenager were among five people arrested following a stabbing in York, police have said.
A 44-year-old man received knife injuries in the attack which happened at about 16:20 GMT on Saturday in Archer close, near Clifton.
The victim needed hospital treatment following the assault.
Two women, aged 18 and 40, a man aged 40 and two children aged 12 and 15, all from York, were arrested in connection with the attack, police said.
The older woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs, according to North Yorkshire Police.
All five were released on bail pending further inquiries.
Two other men who were also arrested over the same incident were released without any further action, officers added.
