York: Stolen 'skull' of execution victim returned to pub
The replica skull of a woman executed in Yorkshire more than 200 years ago has been returned to its owners after being stolen on New Year's Day.
The gruesome object was taken from its display case in the Golden Fleece pub, York, at about 01:05 GMT on 1 January.
The skull is said to represent Elizabeth Johnson, the last woman to be hanged at York's Tyburn in 1800.
Police said a man in his 20s admitted taking the skull and had been dealt with through an out-of-court disposal.
He had also written a letter of apology, officers said.
Staff at the Golden Fleece contacted police about the missing replica skull after noticing its disappearance and launched an appeal on social media in the hope it would be returned.
The hostelry, which dates back to the 16th Century and describes itself as York's most haunted pub, clarified in social media posts that it was "obviously not Elizabeth's real skull" which had been stolen.
"We believe she frequented the Fleece and this was made and donated to the owner at the time, although the entire story is not fully known," staff wrote.
Elizabeth Johnson was convicted of putting a forged £1 note, purporting to be drawn by the Governor and Company of the Bank of England, into circulation and was executed for her crime on 23 August 1800.
In 1801, the place of her execution, York's Tyburn, on the Knavesmire near the racecourse, was abandoned and executions were moved to York Castle.
City authorities believed executions on a main road - and the large and rowdy crowds they attracted - did not enhance York's reputation.
Public executions continued until 1868.
North Yorkshire Police said the case of the missing "skull" was investigated by PC Bill Davies, who has only been with the force for seven weeks, and his tutor PC David Young.
PC Davies said he was "chuffed" they had identified the offender and returned the grisly object.
"It was an interesting crime to investigate, and at the same time has improved my knowledge on local history," he said.
