One Night Only pop brothers plan 500-capacity venue at former Fibbers in York
Plans to transform the derelict site of a former well-known music venue in York have been submitted to a council.
Fibbers, in the Toft Green area of the city, closed in 2020 and the site has since been left abandoned.
Musical brothers George and Jimmy Craig, of the band One Night Only, want to revamp it into a 500-capacity space with offices above, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
George Craig said he wanted to put "York back on the [musical] map".
The Helmsley-born brothers run a string of music venues in Liverpool and Manchester, as well as a restaurant in York, and are working with developers North Star on the project.
"The opportunity to re-establish such a significant live music presence in our home city is a dream realised for us," said George Craig.
"The venue puts York back on the map in terms of the UK touring circuit which will offer first-class facilities for established bands and will support emerging talent which is core to our ethos."
A spokesperson for North Star said it hoped the scheme would regenerate and bring "new life to the area".
"It will be a fresh concept and will help the city attract top bands and musicians in a purpose built and modern premises, building on the legacy of live music on this site from Fibbers," they added.
City of York Council has been approached for a comment.
