Thornton le Dale: Police given more time to quiz murder suspect
Police have been given more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder.
He was arrested after a woman was found dead at a house on High Street in Thornton-le-Dale, near Pickering, on Wednesday.
North Yorkshire Police said the man in custody was aged 33 and from the Leeds area.
Officers said a police presence remained in the area as the investigation continued.
The woman's name and cause of death have not been released.
