Scarborough mates: Men's mental health group welcomes women
- Published
A mental health support group for men has opened its doors to women amid a rise in the number of people seeking help during the coronavirus pandemic.
Scarborough Mates brings people together for a chat while trying out activities such as woodturning or furniture restoration.
It had been solely for men, but organisers decided to ditch the all-male remit.
Iain Hail from the group said membership was growing week-on-week.
He said: "People were coming to us, or had been referred to us, because they had been really suffering, their wellbeing and their mental health.
"Everybody has experienced something that they have never experienced before, and we do it together.
"We are rehabilitating ourselves together".
Widow Annette Brayshaw is enjoying learning new skills at the group.
She said: "You meet a lot of different people, there are a lot of different skills where you think: 'Oh, that's how that's done'.
"So it has been really useful to find out how to do things at home that you just can't find someone to do for you."
Heather Leak has recently joined Scarborough Mates and said it was "absolutely brilliant".
"I was quite isolated, I used to go out for a walk but when I got home I was so depressed again.
"There is just so much to do and so much to learn."
