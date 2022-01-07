Sarah West: New appeal over woman missing for eight months
Police and the family of a woman who went missing last year have renewed their appeal for help to find her.
Sarah West, 46, from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, was last seen walking on the A165, near Cayton Bay, at about 07:30 BST on Sunday 25 April 2021.
Police said everyone should "refamiliarise" themselves with Ms West's photo and stay "vigilant".
In a previous appeal, Ms West's family said: "Please come home. We love you. We are here for you no matter what."
After she left her home on Stepney Road in Scarborough last April, it was thought Ms West walked along the Cleveland Way between Scarborough and Filey.
At the time, police released a CCTV image of her captured on the day before she went missing.
Officers said they believed she was wearing similar clothes at the time of her disappearance.
Officers have described Ms West as 5ft 5ins (1.65m) tall, very slim, with dark blonde/brown hair and maybe wearing glasses.
Sgt Jon Dillon, from North Yorkshire Police, said: "It's been eight months since Sarah was first reported missing. We're asking everyone to refamiliarise themselves with her photo and description so they can stay vigilant for any sightings."
He added that "every piece of information can help".
At the time of her disappearance, her mother Valerie and sister Rebecca issued a direct appeal to Ms West.
They said: "We know you are worried about your health and our health and we just want you to come home so we can support you."
Anyone with information about Ms West's whereabouts has been asked to get in touch with police.
