Scarborough cliff railway shuts for engineering work
- Published
A 140-year-old funicular railway has closed to allow major engineering works for the first time in 50 years.
Scarborough's Central Tramway was opened in 1881 to improve access between the town centre and the beach.
Work on the popular visitor attraction will involve replacing the carriages' chassis, which date from the 1930s, and fitting new emergency brakes.
The project is expected to take up to three months, with the lift due to reopen in March.
The Central Tramway Company was formed in the 1870s to develop and build a new funicular railway to link the Foreshore with St Nicholas Gardens.
Yorkshire businessman Eric Purshouse, a regular guest at the adjacent Grand Hotel, took a majority interest in the company in the 1960s.
It was one of several funicular railways in the seaside resort designed to enable Victorian tourists to avoid climbing up and down the cliffs.
According to Mr Purshouse's great granddaughter Amy Bartle, who is the fourth generation of the family to run it, that is still its main appeal to visitors.
"For some the tramway is really an essential amenity to get them up and down that very steep cliff face."
She said the engineering work was essential to ensure its survival for the next 140 years and it was important the town's Victorian heritage was retained.
There are only about 16 funicular railways left in the UK, Ms Bartle said.
"At one time Scarborough did have five of them, of course now there's only two that still operate, the Spa and ourselves.
"We really don't want to lose another funicular railway in Scarborough because it would be losing a huge part of the heritage of the town."
