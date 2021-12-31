York Minster bells will not ring in the New Year
- Published
The bells of York Minster will not ring in the New Year for the second year in a row.
Thousands of people traditionally gather outside the building to welcome in the New Year.
Minster staff said the decision was designed to support public health measures aimed at controlling the spread of the Omicron variant.
York's director of public health has also urged people to enjoy New Year's Eve safely.
Sharon Stoltz said she appreciated it was an important time of year.
"People want to see this very difficult year out and look forward hopefully to a better 2022."
She said people should make their plans with the virus and the risk it poses, to their health and that of their family and friends, in mind.
The Reverend Canon Victoria Johnson, from the Minster, said the "wonderful tradition" of ringing in the New Year was "much loved and celebrated" by residents and visitors.
"It is a matter of great sadness that for the second New Year's Eve in a row, our bells will be silent and the Minster will be quiet and still," she said.
Rev Johnson said the decision would ensure people's safety and avoid the large crowd that usually gathers outside the cathedral.
"Though disappointed, our bell ringers are not downhearted," she said and added the bells would be back in action on Sunday.
