Sherburn-in-Elmet crash: Man from Barnsley dies
A man died when the car he was in overturned and fell into a dyke at the side of a country road.
The 21-year-old, from Barnsley, was in a Renault Clio which crashed on the B1222 near Sherburn-in-Elmet, North Yorkshire Police said.
A second man, also in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital, police said.
The force has appealed for witnesses who were in the area at about 22:30 GMT on Monday to come forward.
